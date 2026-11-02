Lendeborg tallied 37 points (13-19 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six assists, four rebounds and one steal over 34 minutes in a 124-112 win over the Clippers on Sunday.

Lendeborg scored 24 of his game-high 37 points between the second and third quarters of Sunday's game, and he picked up the scoring responsibilities in the absence of Stephen Curry (rest). Sunday was Lendeborg's second game of 30-plus points, and he has scored at least 26 points in four of his last five outings. In that five-game span, he has averaged 25.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 3.2 threes over 32.0 minutes per contest. The rookie 11th-overall pick has given the Warriors exactly what they need on offense, especially in the absence of Jimmy Butler (knee), who is not expected to make his 2026-27 debut until the new calendar year.