Lendeborg contributed 17 points (6-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, one block and three steals in 30 minutes during Thursday's 120-100 win over Miami.

Lendeborg continues to play at a high level for the Warriors this season and posted a third straight game surpassing the 15-point threshold -- a mark he's achieved in seven of his nine appearances thus far. Lendeborg should continue to operate as the Warriors' No. 2 option on offense behind Stephen Curry for the time being, giving him the highest upside of any rookie from the 2026-27 class so far.