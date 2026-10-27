Lendeborg totaled 31 points (9-19 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 12-13 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists and one block in 31 minutes during Monday's 134-114 win over the Nuggets.

Lendeborg put together the best final line of his young NBA career, propelling Golden State to a comfortable victory. The rookie forward has shown promise as a scorer, especially over his last two games, racking up 57 total points over this short stretch. Coach Steve Kerr noted after the game that he was particularly impressed with Lendeborg's performance in the win. "Basically, in all the critical moments of the game, we put the ball in his hands. And for a rookie to be that advanced already, it's extremely rare," said Kerr, per Luca Evans of the San Francisco Chronicle.