Head coach Steve Kerr said Monday that Lendeborg is "clearly going to play a ton," regardless of whether he starts or comes off the bench, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.

The No. 11 overall pick in this year's draft, Lendeborg is fresh off winning a national championship with Michigan, where he averaged 15.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.1 steals in 30.2 minutes per tilt across 40 games. He also earned Big Ten Player of the Year honors. The forward will be 24 years old when the season begins, and he'll seemingly step into a significant role right away for a Golden State team that is trying to win another title in the twilight of Stephen Curry's career.