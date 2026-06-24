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Warriors' Yaxel Lendeborg: Heading to Golden State

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Lendeborg was selected by the Warriors with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Lendeborg began his college career at Arizona Western before spending two years with UAB. He transferred to Michigan for his final college season and appeared in 40 games (39 starts) in 2025-26, averaging 15.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.1 steals in 30.2 minutes per tilt. He earned Big Ten Player of the Year honors and was also named to the Big Ten All-Defensive Team while helping the Wolverines win a national championship. The 23-year-old forward could carve out a significant role for the Warriors immediately, with Jimmy Butler (knee) and Moses Moody (knee) both expected to miss an extended period.

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