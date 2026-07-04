Warriors' Yaxel Lendeborg: Impresses in Summer League win

Lendeborg finished with 19 points (6-6 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block across 22 minutes in Friday's 104-72 California Classic Summer League win over the Lakers.

Lendeborg had a fantastic showing Friday, scoring a team-high 19 points while going a perfect 4-for-4 from deep. The 2026 No. 11 overall pick is coming off a quality 2025-26 campaign at Michigan, where he averaged 15.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.1 steals over 30.2 minutes in 40 regular-season and postseason games. It's unknown how much action Lendeborg will see this summer, though it appears his performance Friday already improved his odds of carving out a meaningful role with the Warriors heading into the regular season.