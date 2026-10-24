Lendeborg accumulated 18 points (4-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 9-12 FT), 13 rebounds, six assists and three steals in 37 minutes during Friday's 111-108 loss to the Grizzlies.

After a more subdued NBA debut on Wednesday, Lendeborg flashed his full array of skills in his second game. The 11th overall pick in the 2026 Draft tied Brandin Podziemski for second on the team in scoring while pacing the Warriors in boards and tying for the lead in assists and steals, all while getting to the free-throw line with regularity. Lendeborg will have his ups and downs as a rookie, but Golden State seems committed to giving him plenty of court time to speed his development.