Lendeborg finished with 18 points (5-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-9 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, a steal and two blocks across 30 minutes in Friday's 116-94 loss to the Trail Blazers.

With Stephen Curry (abdomen) and Jimmy Butler (knee) out, the Warriors have relied on Lendeborg to deliver the goods offensively, and he's posted solid numbers across the board more often than not. This was Lendeborg's best scoring performance since Nov. 16, when he had 28 points in a loss to the Pelicans, and it was also the 12th time in 19 games he's scored more than 15 points. The former Michigan standout should remain a key offensive contributor for Golden State, especially given how depleted the team is right now.