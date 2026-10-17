Lendeborg finished Friday's 128-118 win over the Trail Blazers with 17 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block over 26 minutes.

Lendeborg finished the preseason logging 17 points in back-to-back games and was tied with Brandin Podziemski as the Warriors' second-leading scorer Friday behind Stephen Curry (20 points). Lendeborg was the Warriors' 11th-overall pick of the 2026 NBA Draft and will likely have a sizable role for at least the first couple of months of his rookie season while Jimmy Butler (knee) is sidelined.