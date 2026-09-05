Lendeborg is in the running to start this season, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

"We've added some good players with Yaxel, Georges Niang, and believe Brandon Williams can help us," head coach Steve Kerr said during a recent interview. "The biggest things are figuring out who's going to start, and what's the rotation going to look like? Can Yaxel play the 3 with Draymond at the 4, with Kristaps or Al at the 5? What would that look like?" The 2026 No. 11 overall pick looked good during both the California Classic and Las Vegas Summer League, appearing in eight games combined and averaging 14.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.4 steals while shooting 45.9 percent from deep over 26.9 minutes. While Kerr's recent comments didn't confirm Lendeborg will start during the 2026-27 campaign, at least not on a full-time basis, the rookie appears to be primed for a prominent role right out of the gate.