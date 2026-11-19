Lendeborg accumulated 13 points (6-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 116-94 loss to Dallas.

The rookie is being leaned on more heavily with Stephen Curry (abdomen) on the shelf, and Lendeborg may not be ready to shoulder that kind of responsibility. Over four games since Curry was sidelined, the 11th overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft is shooting just 34.2 percent from the floor and 19.0 percent from three-point range while attempting 18.3 field goals a contest, up from 13.7 in the 11 games prior. Lendeborg is still putting up solid volume stats without Curry in the lineup, however, averaging 17.3 points, 7.5 boards, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals, 1.0 threes and 0.8 blocks during that four-game stretch.