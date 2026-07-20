Warriors' Yaxel Lendeborg: Named SL title game MVP

Lendeborg recorded 21 points (9-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Sunday's 94-90 Summer League championship game win over the Grizzlies.

Lendeborg continued his strong play at Summer League on Sunday, matching a game high in scoring and setting the pace in rebounds. Lendeborg's performance rightfully earned him the Summer League championship game MVP. The No. 11 overall pick impressed throughout the Las Vegas Summer League, averaging 14.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game across six appearances.