Lendeborg totaled 23 points (8-10 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal over 27 minutes during Monday's 138-87 win over New Orleans.

Lendeborg was nearly flawless from the field, hitting all four of his three-point attempts. He also filled the box score in just 27 minutes. The rookie continues to look like the Warriors' No. 2 option behind Stephen Curry, and his all-around production should keep him in standard lineups. The lopsided score kept his minutes in check, but he still did plenty even in limited action.