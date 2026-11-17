Lendeborg posted 28 points (9-23 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 8-8 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks across 33 minutes during Monday's 115-94 loss to the Pelicans.

Lendeborg delivered a stat-stuffing performance in the loss, but his efficiency, or lack thereof, left a lot to be desired for fantasy managers. Over his last two outings, the 11th overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft is 10-for-36 (27.8 percent) from the field and 2-for-11 (18.2 percent) from behind the arc. Lendeborg was also a game-worst minus-30 in his 33 minutes, but the Warriors are likely to continue leaning on the rookie for as long as Stephen Curry (oblique) remains on the shelf.