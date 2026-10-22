Lendeborg contributed 12 points (5-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists and a steal across 29 minutes in Wednesday's 127-105 loss to the Lakers.

Lendeborg's 29 minutes were an encouraging sign for the role he's expected to have in the Warriors rotation in the early weeks of the campaign. However, his modest peripheral production and inefficient free-throw shooting limited his fantasy impact. With the Warriors missing several established contributors, mainly Jimmy Butler (knee) and Moses Moody (knee), as well as Brandin Podziemski (back) and Kristaps Porzingis (illness), Lendeborg should get consistent playing time in the coming weeks, but his production needs to increase to be a valuable option in most fantasy formats.