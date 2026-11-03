Lendeborg logged 16 points (3-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 8-9 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 29 minutes during Monday's 116-113 win over the Suns.

Lendeborg followed Sunday's career-high 37-point performance with another productive outing, overcoming a difficult shooting night by getting to the free-throw line nine times. The rookie also contributed across multiple categories and played a key role in Golden State's comeback, including a late block on Jalen Green. Lendeborg's expanding offensive responsibilities make him an intriguing fantasy option.