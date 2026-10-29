Lendeborg posted 26 points (11-20 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 119-114 win over the Timberwolves.

Lendeborg has surpassed even the most optimistic expectations early in the season, and this was the third straight game in which he surpassed the 25-point plateau. His 20 field-goal attempts and 35-minute workload were particularly encouraging, highlighting his growing role in Golden State's offense as the No. 2 option on offense behind Stephen Curry, who scored 44 points in this win. Lendeborg's scoring and rebounding potential gives him considerable fantasy upside, and he's averaging a robust 22.6 points, 9.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists and a combined 1.6 steals-plus-blocks in his first five appearances.