Lendeborg (rest) is in the Warriors' starting lineup against the Kings on Saturday, Danny Emerman of SFStandard.com reports.

Lendeborg was rested for Wednesday's preseason game against the Trail Blazers, but the rookie first-rounder will be in the Warriors' starting five for Saturday's contest. The Michigan product is attempting to carve out a consistent role for himself for the 2026-27 season, and he has a path to do so seeing as both Jimmy Butler (knee) and Moses Moody (knee) are expected to be sidelined for a sizable chunk of the upcoming campaign.