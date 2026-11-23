Lendeborg posted 12 points (5-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds and three assists in 34 minutes during Sunday's 88-87 victory over the Celtics.

Lendeborg supplied useful rebounding production from the starting lineup, collecting five offensive boards in a game where second-chance opportunities proved valuable. His shooting efficiency was less impressive, though, as he ended with more field-goal attempts (13) than points scored (12). Even with a down game in scoring, Lendeborg's substantial playing time and ability to contribute on the glass offer encouraging signs for his fantasy outlook. His expanded role makes him valuable across all formats and one of the top rookies in this class.