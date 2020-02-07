Warriors' Zach Norvell: Inks 10-day deal
Norvell signed a 10-day contract with Golden State on Thursday, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Norvell has appeared in just two games this season, playing just five total minutes with the Lakers. He'll now get a chance to show what he can do for the Warriors, at least for the next 10 days.
