Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Available Wednesday vs. Mavs

Pachulia (illness) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Mavericks.

Pachulia originally came into the contest listed as questionable with an illness, but he's apparently shaken it off. Over his past three appearances, he's averaged 7.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.

