Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Back in starting five Sunday
Pachulia will start at center in Sunday's game against the Suns, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
After not even playing off the bench in Saturday's game against the Pelicans, Pachulia will return to the starting five and Kevon Looney will come off the bench. Pachulia is still not expected to play many minutes Sunday, with a combination of Looney, David West and Jordan Bell expected to handle majority of the frontcourt minutes.
