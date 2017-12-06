Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Cleared to play Wednesday
Pachulia (shoulder) will play during Wednesday's contest against the Hornets, Anthony Slater of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Pachulia was originally listed as questionable heading into the game after missing Monday's tilt against the Pelicans with a sore left shoulder. He's seemingly made progress though and will be available Wednesday.
