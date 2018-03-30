Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Coming off bench Thursday

Pachulia will come off the bench for Thursday's contest against Milwaukee, with Steve Kerr opting to start JaVale McGee, Anthony Slater of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Though Pachulia starts the vast majority of games for Golden State, coach Kerr has been more open to exploring different options at the position this season -- namely McGee and Jordan Bell. In a bench role this year, Pachulia has averaged 5.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 12.0 minutes.