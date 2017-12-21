Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Does 3-on-3 work Thursday

Pachulia (shoulder) went through some 3-on-3 work during Thursday's practice, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Pachulia has missed five consecutive games with a shoulder injury, though it appears he's nearing a return considering his ability to go through some live 3-on-3 work. That said, the Warriors are heading into a back-to-back set, so they could remain cautious and hold him out at least one more game to avoid putting excessive strain on the shoulder. For now, Pachulia should be considered questionable for Friday's contest until another update is provided.