Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Double-doubles in return to first unit

Pachulia mustered 11 points (4-8 FG, 2-3 FT), 12 rebounds and five assists across 23 minutes in Wednesday's 117-106 win over the Lakers.

The veteran center commemorated his return to the first unit with a bang, generating his second consecutive double-double and lending a significant hand on a night when the Warriors were missing three key starters. Pachulia had been ceding starts to JaVale McGee of late, but it's quite likely he'll be with the top unit moving forward. The 34-year-old is obviously capable of churning out the caliber of production he managed Wednesday, but he's likely to see at least a slight downturn across the board if frontcourt mate Draymond Green returns from his shoulder injury for Friday's contest against the Kings.