Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Doubtful Thursday vs. Mavericks
Pachulia (shoulder) is listed as doubtful for Thursday's game against the Mavericks, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Pachulia was able to go through Wednesday's practice, but the Warriors will continue to take a cautious approach with him and he's expected to remain out for a third straight game Thursday. If Pachulia is out as expected, look for the likes of Jordan Bell, JaVale McGee and Davis West to see increased roles in the frontcourt.
