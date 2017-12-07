Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Doubtful to return Wednesday

Pachulia is unlikely to return to Wednesday's matchup against the Hornets with left shoulder soreness.

Pachulia came into the game with left shoulder soreness, but felt good enough to play before tweaking the shoulder in the first quarter. If Pachulia is unable to return, he should be considered questionable for Friday's matchup with the Pistons until more information comes out on the injury. Pachulia played just four minutes prior to the injury, recording zero points and three rebounds.