Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Downgraded to doubtful for Monday
Pachulia (shoulder) has been downgraded to doubtful for Monday's game against the Lakers, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Pachulia -- who was able to participate in practice Saturday -- has missed four of the team's last five games and appears to be trending towards a fourth straight absence. If he's unable to go due to his lingering left shoulder soreness, Jordan Bell and JaVale McGee will continue to see a heavier workload in the Warriors' frontcourt.
