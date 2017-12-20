Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Downgraded to doubtful Wednesday

Pachulia (shoulder) is doubtful for Wednesday's matchup against the Grizzlies, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Pachulia will likely miss a fifth straight game Wednesday. With Draymond Green (shoulder) also doubtful and Andre Iguodala (illness) questionable, we could end up seeing a lot of Jordan Bell, David West and Omri Casspi, which has been the case as of late.