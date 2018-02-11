Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Efficient effort in Saturday's victory

Pachulia pitched in 12 points (4-5 FG, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 15 minutes in Saturday's 122-105 win over the Spurs.

The veteran turned in a highly efficient performance on his 34th birthday, posting his best scoring total since Jan. 23. Pachulia has served as a solid complementary source of offense recently, as he's tallied between nine and 13 points in seven of the last nine contests despite playing 19 minutes or fewer in each. While his fantasy value is capped by both his playing time and the high usage of his first-unit teammates, Pachulia remains a viable option for those in deeper formats looking for some scoring and rebounding help.