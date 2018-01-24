Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Expanded offensive role in win

Pachulia poured in 13 points (5-6 FG, 3-3 FT) and added four rebounds and one steal across 14 minutes in Tuesday's 123-112 win over the Knicks.

The veteran big man was highly efficient on a per-minute basis, posting his best scoring total since Dec. 30 and his second highest of the season overall. Pachulia contributions are usually heavily centered in the rebounding category, but he's capable of the occasional double-digit point tally when his shot is on. However, even factoring in Tuesday's modest offensive surge, the fact that he's yet to take double-digit shot attempts in any game and shares the floor with four high-usage teammates limits his fantasy value to considerably deep formats.