Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Expanded offensive role in win
Pachulia poured in 13 points (5-6 FG, 3-3 FT) and added four rebounds and one steal across 14 minutes in Tuesday's 123-112 win over the Knicks.
The veteran big man was highly efficient on a per-minute basis, posting his best scoring total since Dec. 30 and his second highest of the season overall. Pachulia contributions are usually heavily centered in the rebounding category, but he's capable of the occasional double-digit point tally when his shot is on. However, even factoring in Tuesday's modest offensive surge, the fact that he's yet to take double-digit shot attempts in any game and shares the floor with four high-usage teammates limits his fantasy value to considerably deep formats.
More News
-
Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Set to rejoin starting unit Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Will come off bench Monday•
-
Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Expanded offensive role Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Available Wednesday vs. Mavs•
-
Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Questionable Wednesday with illness•
-
Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: To return to starting five Wednesday•
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...