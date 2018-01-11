Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Expanded offensive role Wednesday
Pachulia provided 12 points (4-6 FG, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 16 minutes in Wednesday's 125-106 loss to the Clippers.
Despite a respectable overall scoring total for the Warriors, Pachulia was ironically the one other player who joined Kevin Durant as a double-digit point scorer on the night. The veteran big man's slight uptick in usage was perhaps at least partly influenced by the absences of Stephen Curry (ankle) and Klay Thompson (rest) and helped lead to his second-highest scoring total of the campaign. Pachulia's slotting in the Warriors' offensive hierarchy is typically much smaller when the starting five is at full health, so Wednesday's production could more or less be considered an outlier.
