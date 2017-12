Pachulia (shoulder) is considered probable for Monday's Christmas Day matchup with the Cavaliers.

The veteran hasn't played since Dec. 6, but he's made progress in recent days and is trending in the right direction as Monday's game approaches. If Pachulia is ultimately cleared, he'll be the favorite to return to the starting five at center, though rookie Jordan Bell has been impressive while picking up increased frontcourt minutes -- Draymond Green also missed some time with an shoulder injury -- in recent weeks.