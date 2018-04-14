Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Expected to come off bench for Game 1
Pachulia is expected to come off the bench for Game 1 against the Spurs on Saturday, Chris Haynes of ESPN.com reports.
Kerr, as was the case during the regular season, will seemingly continue to switch his starting center based on matchup. As a result, JaVale McGee will enter the starting five Saturday. Pachulia has seen just 11.9 minutes per game over the past 12 contests.
