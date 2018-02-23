Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Expected to come off bench Thursday
Pachulia is expected to come off the bench for Thursday's contest against the Clippers, Chris Haynes of ESPN.com reports.
Pachulia has started all 118 games he's appeared in for the Warriors over the past two seasons, so this move certainly represents a change, though it's unclear if this will be a long-term move. Regardless, he still may reach the 14.8 minutes per game he's seeing on the year despite coming off the pine.
