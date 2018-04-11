Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Just four points in 13 minutes

Pachulia mustered four points (1-3 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 13 minutes of action during the Warriors' blowout 119-79 loss at Utah on Tuesday.

Arguably, this was Pachulia's best all-around game since his outing of six points and four rebounds back on Mar. 25. Pachulia wrapped up his 15th NBA season by appearing in 69 games and averaging 5.4 points and 4.7 rebounds for the Warriors.