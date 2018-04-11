Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Just four points in 13 minutes
Pachulia mustered four points (1-3 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 13 minutes of action during the Warriors' blowout 119-79 loss at Utah on Tuesday.
Arguably, this was Pachulia's best all-around game since his outing of six points and four rebounds back on Mar. 25. Pachulia wrapped up his 15th NBA season by appearing in 69 games and averaging 5.4 points and 4.7 rebounds for the Warriors.
More News
-
Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Plays 15 minutes in Sunday's start•
-
Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Back in starting five Sunday•
-
Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Will come off bench Saturday•
-
Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Non-factor for last six games•
-
Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Starting Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Coming off bench Thursday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....