Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Listed as doubtful for Monday
Pachulia (shoulder) is officially listed as doubtful for Monday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Pachulia was a full participant in Sunday's practice, but it appears the Warriors are going to remain as cautious as possible and will likely hold him out for second straight game Monday. Look for another update following the team's morning shootaround, but if Pachulia sits out as expected, JaVale McGee would be in line for a second straight start, while Jordan Bell would be a candidate for increased minutes as well.
