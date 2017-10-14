Play

Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Modest showing in exhibition finale

Pachulia posted five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 FT), three assists and two rebounds across 18 minutes in Friday's 117-106 preseason win over the Kings.

Pachulia unsurprisingly played limited minutes this preseason, logging no more than 19 in any one contest. The 15-year veteran is likely to see a similar role during the regular season, considering he averaged 18.1 minutes across 70 contests in the 2016-17 campaign. Pachulia should once again serve as a modest source of scoring and rebounding in particular, but his limited playing time will significantly cap his overall fantasy value.

