Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Out again Saturday
Pachulia (shoulder) will miss Saturday's game against the Nuggets, Anthony Slater of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Pachulia has played in just three December games to date, with his next opportunity for a return coming Christmas Day against the Cavaliers.
