Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Out Friday

Pachulia (shoulder) will remain sidelined for Friday's game against the Lakers, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

The absence will mark Pachulia's sixth consecutive absence. The big man was able to participate in 3-on-3 drills at Thursday's practice, but he is not yet ready to return to action. As a result, Jordan Bell and David West figure to continue seeing extended playing time.

