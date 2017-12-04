Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Out Monday vs. Pelicans
Pachulia has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pelicans.
Pachulia was surprisingly added to the injury report on Monday, as he's reportedly dealing with a sore left shoulder. The Warriors will look to avoid putting more strain on it, so Pachulia will get the night off and will be looking to return ahead of Wednesday's matchup against the Hornets. With Pachulia out, Draymond Green should get more time at center, while guys like Jordan Bell and JaVale McGee should pick up some more minutes in the frontcourt as well.
