Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Plays 15 minutes in Sunday's start

Pachulia supplied four points (2-2 FG), four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 15 minutes in Sunday's 117-100 win over the Suns.

The veteran was back in the starting five Sunday, although he ultimately was outproduced by fellow bigs Kevon Looney and JaVale McGee -- who've both also logged time with the first unit recently -- off the bench. Pachulia is likely to see occasional starts during the postseason as well, although head coach Steve Kerr is likely to continue rotating the starting assignments at the five as he sees fit based on matchup.