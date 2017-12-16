Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Practices Saturday, questionable Monday
Pachulia (shoulder) went through practice Saturday and should be considered questionable for Monday's game against the Lakers, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Pachulia has missed the past three games due to soreness in his left shoulder, but is seemingly making some progress. While he's been sidelined, Jordan Bell and JaVale McGee have been absorbing some of his workload. If Pachulia returns Monday, those two would probably see their minutes reduced.
