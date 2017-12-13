Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Practices Wednesday
Pachulia (shoulder) was on the court for Wednesday's practice session, Mark Medina of the Mercury News reports.
Pachulia has missed two of the last three games with a lingering shoulder injury, though it's encouraging he was able to take part in practice Wednesday. His exact level of participation is still somewhat unclear, so it's still worth it to monitor his status heading into Thursday's matchup with the Mavericks. Tentatively consider him questionable for that contest, with guys like Jordan Bell, JaVale McGee and David West benefiting with more minutes if he's ultimately held out.
More News
-
Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Doubtful Thursday vs. Mavericks•
-
Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Ruled out Monday•
-
Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Listed as doubtful for Monday•
-
Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Questionable for Monday•
-
Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Ruled out Friday•
-
Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Upgraded to questionable Friday•
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...