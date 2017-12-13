Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Practices Wednesday

Pachulia (shoulder) was on the court for Wednesday's practice session, Mark Medina of the Mercury News reports.

Pachulia has missed two of the last three games with a lingering shoulder injury, though it's encouraging he was able to take part in practice Wednesday. His exact level of participation is still somewhat unclear, so it's still worth it to monitor his status heading into Thursday's matchup with the Mavericks. Tentatively consider him questionable for that contest, with guys like Jordan Bell, JaVale McGee and David West benefiting with more minutes if he's ultimately held out.