Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Probable for Monday
Pachulia is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Spurs with a right shoulder contusion.
Pachulia played limited minutes in Saturday's win over the Suns, so it's unclear exactly when he picked up the injury to his right shoulder. Nevertheless, the expectation is that the big man will be active for Monday's contest and play his usual small dose of minutes as the team's starting center.
