Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Questionable for Friday
Pachulia (shoulder) is officially listed as questionable for Friday's matchup with the Lakers.
Pachulia was seen going through 3-on-3 drills Thursday, though the Warriors aren't quite ready to fully clear him. He'll be evaluated once again following Friday's morning shootaround before a final decision on his status is made. Jordan Bell and David West have helped cover Pachuilia's minutes during his absence and would likely do so again if both Pachulia and Draymond Green (shoulder) remain out.
