Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Questionable for Monday
Pachulia (shoulder) was a full participant in practice Sunday and is questionable for Monday's game against the Trail Blazers, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Pachulia has missed two of the Warriors' last three games as he tends to a sore left shoulder. It's an encouraging sign that he was able to get through a full practice Sunday, but coach Steve Kerr made it clear that he'd proceed cautiously with the veteran center. If he's unable to suit up again, JaVale McGee and Jordan Bell should continue to see an uptick in their minutes.
