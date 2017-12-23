Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Questionable for Saturday

Pachulia (shoulder) is questionable for Saturday's contest against the Nuggets.

Pachulia has missed six straight games due to a sore shoulder, which is apparently still giving him some discomfort. If he misses the contest, Jordan Bell and David West will likely continue absorbing most of Pachulia's workload.

