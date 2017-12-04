Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Questionable Monday vs. Pelicans
Pachulia is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Pelicans with a sore left shoulder.
Pachulia likely picked up the injury in Sunday's victory over the Heat, during which he played 18 minutes and finished with eight points (3-4 FG, 2-3 FT), four rebounds and two assists. If Pachulia ends up being held out for the first time all season, Draymond Green could see more run as a small-ball center, with Jordan Bell and JaVale McGee also likely to notice moderate bumps in playing time.
